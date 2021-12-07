Heightened security at Carroll High School after rumors of school shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents of students at Carroll High School have been informed of heightened security measures in place on Tuesday after rumors of a school shooting spread among students on Monday night.

Principal Robert Arredondo notified parents in a social media message at 7 a.m. of the following:

"Late this evening, we were informed of a screenshot being circulated regarding rumors/threats of a school shooting. Thank you to the many students and parents who reached out with this information. Anyone else with credible information regarding threats of any kind should contact authorities and also provide contact information."

"We would also like to emphasize that no rumor has been substantiated and pranks are a serious matter that can and will be prosecuted."

"With that, all threats are taken seriously and will continue to be investigated fully. For tomorrow, and until we verify the source of the screenshot or deem the threat false or low-level, we will take the following action steps:

Bag checks will be performed as students arrive by campus admin, staff, and security

CCISD and CC PD presence and visibility will be increased and remain on campus during school hours

A single point of entry on campus will occur second through seventh periods

Restroom/ Out of Class Passes will be minimized to reduce hallway traffic"

"Rest assured that the safety of students and staff is always our priority. We welcome all students to campus tomorrow for a productive day of learning."

"As always, thank you for your support."

The school was locked down on Monday, according to several students.

