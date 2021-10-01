Heavy rain floods neighborhoods in Annaville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With high water from heavy rain filling the intersection of Wilkins and Buckingham near her home in the Annaville-area of Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon, Deanna Simpson watched as high-profile vehicles drove through anyways.

“They’re crazy!" she exclaimed. "My car is (the size of a small SUV), but I don’t think I’m going to try.”

She wasn't the only one in that area to have a close call with flooding.

Jerilyn Simpson (relation to Deanna unknown) had a friend over to visit at her home just down the street from the previously mentioned intersection.

“Her car was in the driveway, and it got up so high, it was going to her tires and everything," she said. "So we had to go and pull it up the driveway more.”

At least one car got stuck in the water in the same neighborhood only to be towed out by a pickup truck.

There were no homes that visibly had water in them, but the debris line in front yards indicated flooding came close to coming inside.

The experience may have Deanna considering a new kind of vehicle.

“If I had a big truck like that I’d go through,” she said.