2 people dead after fatal crash on Carroll Lane; 1 other person remains in the hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Traffic (southbound lanes) is currently being diverted on Carrroll Lane near Brawner Parkway after a fatal crash occurred Wednesday morning.

Two people are dead after a car crashed into a light pole on Carroll Lane Wednesday just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Brawner Parkway and Carroll Lane.

Police have confirmed the driver and passenger of a black sedan were killed. According to investigators, another passenger who was in the backseat of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but no word on their current condition.

According to one neighbor, she heard a loud bang as the black car crashed into a power line and then saw a flash of green from her balcony just before 3 a.m.

Many residents near the intersection of Brawner Parkway and Carroll Lane are currently without power as of 6:05 a.m. AEP Texas crews are working diligently to repair the light pole that was taken down in the deadly crash.

