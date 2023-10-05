Heavenly Angels Sandwich Shop celebrating 7 years of giving back to the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavenly Angels is a place many people come to enjoy sandwiches and salads but for the workers of Heavenly Angels, it has a deeper meaning.

Jenny Gerth has worked with Heavenly Angels for 7 years. She said that she loves serving the customers.

“The customers like to feel happy to come here. That’s just because we feed them. We feed them because they bring us joy, and happiness, and love,” Gerth said.

Karen Sue Weber has been going to the sandwich shop since its opening in 2016. She said she supports the idea of everyone being included in the community.

“This is some place for them to go to be in the public, to feel a part of the community. I think it’s great for them. A great opportunity,” Weber said.

Marci Hammonds is the coordinator for the Heavenly Angels. She said that it has the gift of love that has kept the business going.

“They originally started at the Methodist Church, making sweet breads and then, seven years ago they were able to open this storefront,” Hammonds said. “It’s just been the love and support of the community that’s kept us going all these years.”

Gerth said that she wants people to remember that anyone can pass on the gift of kindness.

“Because it puts a big smile on their faces,” she said.

Heavenly Angels is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

