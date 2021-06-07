Heat index could catch a lot of visitors off-guard, if they're not careful

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of summer, June 20, is approaching, and one thing that comes with it will be the heat.

A lot of people visiting South Texas beaches or parks might not know how serious the heat can actually be.

Billy Smith is visiting from Washington and says the up north heat is different from South Texas heat.

“We just decided to take two-and-a-half weeks to drive all around,” he said.

Our KRIS 6 Meteorologists broke down the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how it can affect your body, and local medical professionals shared some tips in order to protect yourself against those scorching temperatures.

“So you have to start hydrating before you even leave the house,” said San Patricio Health Authority Dr. James Mobley.

Heatstroke is dangerous, and, at times can be fatal, he said.

“Fifty percent mortality; half those people die," he said. "That is an absolute 9-1-1, break-a-red-light emergency. Get the person out of the heat, put a cold sheet, pack them with ice, call the ambulance."

Several visitors we found outdoors shared how they are managing the hot weather. Some are doing it in the most practical way -- by staying indoors.

“I see there’s a couple of art exhibits here, the aquarium, so we like to do some indoor stuff that’s a little bit more air conditioned,” said Rosalind Evans.

Smith, the Washington visitor, said putting these tips to good use will help you stay safe.

“Well, basically you got to keep drinking as much as possible, but you gotta eat," he said,"because if you sweat, you lose all your electrolytes. So just drinking won’t do it. So we make sure we eat three meals a day, drink several bottles of water a day, and whenever possible, try to stay out of the direct sun."