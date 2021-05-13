Watch
Hear from the Mayor: Update on Ocean Drive road construction

If it's Thursday, Mayor Paulette Guajardo is here for her weekly segment with KRIS 6 News at Noon.
Mayor Paulette Guajardo
Hear from the Mayor
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 13, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it's Thursday, Mayor Paulette Guajardo is here for her weekly segment with KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Guajardo meets with KRIS 6 News at Noon anchor Jeff Dubrof for an update on the operations of the city.

Today, Guajardo will discuss construction along Ocean Drive. She also provides an update to apartment dwellers on that street who might have become frustrated with the construction projects.

And she also discusses other future construction projects that will benefit the city like the Ocean Drive project.

Be sure to watch Guajardo during her weekly appearance, live on the noon news and on all of KRIS's digital platforms.

