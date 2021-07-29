Hear from the Mayor: Guajardo talks water issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it’s Thursday, it time for Mayor Paulette Guajardo’s weekly visit to KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Guajardo discussed the city’s operations Thursday with KRIS 6 News at Noon anchor Paulo Salazar.

They discussed stormwater drainage and other water-related issues that have plagued several areas of Corpus Christi.

There may soon be a new fee that residents will pay to help address many of those issues.

Guajardo discussed severe flooding issues after this month’s earlier deluge with severe incidents in Calallen, wastewater overflow in Flour Bluff and flooding in the Los Colonias neighborhood and how her administration plans to address these issues in the future.

The mayor also discussed her thoughts about a proposed stormwater fee where residents would pay to build a budget to address many of the problems. Guajardo described how it would work and how much of a fee would be considered for local residents.

