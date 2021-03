CORPUS CHRISTI, texas — It's been one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

The World Health Organization made that announcement on March 11, 2020.

To mark the anniversary, health care workers, nurses, and members of the community gathered outside Doctor's Regional Hospital Wednesday night to remember those lives lost to the virus.

So far, there have been 526,213 deaths nationwide, including more than 3,500 health care workers.