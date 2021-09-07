Health district: 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, 367 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of ten COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The fatality pushes the county's pandemic-wide death total to 1,064.

The patients were in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Doctors also said that there were 367 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

That would bring the total COVID-19 cases 60 61,645 in Nueces County.

At this time, 334 people are hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19. 100 of those people are in the intensive care unit.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.