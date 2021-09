CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night sky will light up Monday night because of this year's harvest moon.

This occurrence is a full moon that happens closest to the first day of fall.

That day is coming up on Wednesday.

The harvest moon gets its name from the light it provides farmers as they harvest their end-of-summer crops.

Tonight's harvest moon is expected to peak at 6:55 p.m. CDT.

NASA says it will remain visible until early Wednesday.