Harbor Playhouse opens with "Plaza Suite" play starting tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Celebrating 94 years of community theater, Harbor Playhouse brings “Plaza Suite” to Corpus Christi.

“Plaza suite” offers comedic characters in three small plays with its own style of humor. Neil Simon’s 1968 Tony nominee for Best Play allows us to eavesdrop on three couples who in different acts, arrive to occupy Suite 719.

The Harbor Playhouse is a great community resource that has preserved the cultural heritage of the Coastal Bend for 94 years and add value to the quality of life here in South Texas through a diverse staff of volunteers helping to bring entertainment to the community.

“Plaza Suite” runs weekends starting tomorrow April 30 through Sunday May 23. See below for dates and ticket prices.

PERFORMANCES:

Friday-- April 30, 2021@ 7:30PM

Saturday-- May1, 2021@ 7:30PM

Sunday--May2, 2021@ 2:00PM

Friday-- May7, 2021@ 7:30PM

Saturday-- May 8, 2021@ 7:30PM

Sunday-- May9, 2021@ 2:00PM

Friday-- May14, 2021@ 7:30PM

Saturday-- May15, 2021@ 7:30PM

Sunday-- May16, 2021@ 2:00PM

Friday-- May21, 2021@ 7:30PM

Saturday-- May22, 2021@ 7:30PM

Sunday -- May23, 2021@ 2:00PM

TICKETS:

$20 - General admission/$15-students, seniors, military/$10 - Children

For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Harbor Playhouse website or call the box office for more information.

*Group RatesAvailable*

More information about Harbor playhouse visit their page here.

