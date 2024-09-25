Watch Now
Harbor Bridge Project 4-day closure to affect the northwest loop ramp from MLK Dr. to southbound Crosstown

The Northwest Loop Ramp from Martin Luther King Drive to southbound SH 286 will be closed from September 26-30, 2024. <br/>
A long-term closure is scheduled from September 26 – 30, 2024, for the Northwest Loop Ramp from Martin Luther King Drive to southbound SH 286.

Beginning Thursday, September 26, and ending Monday, September 30, the Northwest Loop Ramp from Martin Luther King Drive to southbound SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) will be closed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The four-day closure is necessary for construction at the South Interchange, according to officials from Flatiron/ Dragados.

Motorists heading southbound on US 181 to southbound SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) will be detoured to take the Port Ave/Nueces Bay Blvd exit, make a U-turn at Nueces Bay Blvd, and continue southbound on I-37 to the direct connector ramp for southbound SH 286.

"Motorists leaving the Bayfront area to southbound SH 286 will continue northbound on I-37, take the Port Ave/Nueces Bay Blvd exit, make a U-turn at Nueces Bay Blvd, and continue southbound on I-37 to the direct connector ramp for southbound SH 286," added officials.

Traffic signs will be in place to alert motorists of the closure and help navigate the alternate route.

