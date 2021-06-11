Harbor Bridge lights will be turned off on Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The lights on the old Harbor Bridge will be turned off permanently on Monday.

After more than 10 years of illumination, the bridge's lights will be flicked off with Sunday night as the last night of illumination.

Removal of the decorative lights will begin at 8 a.m. Monday. The job is expected take about 10 weeks to complete. Electrical power to the decorative lighting system will be terminated on Monday.

The lights were installed in 2010 and were designed to last only five years but have been in place for more than 10 years. The lighting system has surpassed its lifespan by nearly six years.

Ongoing inspections over the past six months have determined that the system’s metal mounting brackets are severely corroded and unstable to remain on the Harbor Bridge.

The instability of the metal mounting brackets can result in them breaking off the bridge at any time and poses a serious threat to motorists and pedestrians on and underneath the Harbor Bridge.

Safety is a top priority for the City of Corpus Christi and its partners, the Port of Corpus Christi and the Texas Department of Transportation. Removal of the decorative lights will ensure safe passage of motorists and pedestrians traveling over and underneath the Harbor Bridge.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, City Council approved the removal of the lighting system by Pfeiffer & Son, LTD at the cost of $448,725. The company installed the lights in 2010.

Funds for the removal come from the City's general fund with in-kind service agreements from the Port of Corpus Christi and the Texas Department of Transportation worth approximately $150,000 each.

