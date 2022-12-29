Ring in the New Year with these local events

IceRays Hockey - New Year, New You giveaways

The Corpus Christi Ice Rays are hosting their 'New Year New You Giveaway' plus 'Frosty Friday' where you get two tickets for $25.

Participants will have a chance to win prizes, watch hockey and take advantage of the drink specials.

On Friday, Dec.30 there will be $4 beer and $4 Stinger Punch.

The giveaways include:

AirPods from Direct Auto Insurance

Gym Membership from Corpus Christi Athletic Club

Clean Hair Salon Gift Certificate

1 Year of Free Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie Cafe

To purchase tickets click here to enter the promo code NEWYR.

Doors will open at 6:05 p.m.

------------------

Noon Years Eve

Adults 60+ are invited to celebrate New Years Eve at noon at the Portland Community Center. There will be food, music, dancing and a sparkling cider toast at noon.

Friday, December 30, 10:30 - 12:30

Portland Community Center

2000 Billy G. Webb, Portland, Tx

------------------------

12th Annual Noon Year's Eve Party

Toddlers can join in on the fun at the Nueces County Public Library for the Toddler Noon Year's Eve Party for ages 0-5.

Crafts, games, a balloon drop and more!

Saturday, December 31st at 11:30am

Nueces County Public Library

1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, Tx

-------------------------

Cruise Control Live at The Executive Surf Club

Cruise Control will be performing this New Year's Eve at the Executive Surf Club in beautiful downtown Corpus Christi, TX, so make plans to bring in the 2023 with a BANG! while dancing to some Classic Rock-n-Roll.

Saturday, December 31st at 8:30am

-------------------------

Brewster Street Icehouse - Downtown

This Saturday: Join us for our New Year's Eve Retro Rager ft. live music by Another Level Corpus Christi plus DJ sets ft. Ed Ocañas & Jon O from Retro 1041 spinnin' all your 80's favorites! We will be alternating live music & DJ sets throughout the night!

- Complimentary midnight champagne toast

- Giant Video Wall Countdown

- Party favors & more!

Reserved tables & general admission tickets are on sale now! Come ring in 2023 with the Brew Crew!

1724 North Tancahua Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401

--------------------------

Brewster Street Ice House - South Side

This Saturday: Spend New Year's Eve at Brewster St South Side!

- Midnight champagne toast

- Party favors & decor

- Live music in the beer garden ft. Michael Burtts

- Times Square Ball Drop on our BIG screens

- Ring in 2023 with the Brew Crew

-------------------------

Cassidy's Irish Pub

The only pub with touch of Ireland in Corpus Christi presents Returned 2 Sender on New Years Eve! The pub opens up at 7 pm with music starting at 9. Free champagne toast at midnight!

601 N Water Street, Corpus Christi, Tx

-------------------

Midnight on the Bay New Year's Eve Gala

Bid a fond farewell to 2022 & ring in the New Year in style and spend the weekend with us at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel!

Our Midnight on the Bay New Year’s Eve Gala Package includes:

• Luxurious Accommodations

• Ticket to the New Year’s Eve Party, per registered guest**

• Full Elegant Dinner Buffet with carving stations from 7-9pm

• Champagne Toast at Midnight

• Late Checkout on New Year’s Day

* Must be 21 or older to attend

* Semi-Formal attire or Western Semi-Formal attire required/Black Tie attire optional

* Dress code & age will be enforced

** Minimum occupancy per room is 1 and maximum is 4 adults. Only 4 tickets maximum per room. Additional individual tickets available $135.

Doors open at 7:00pm with Gala ending at 12:30am.

Book now

Omni Corpus Christi Hotel

900 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Tx

----------------------------------

New Year's Eve Bash ft. Splendiferous

Rockit's Whiskey Bar and Saloon features one of Corpus Christi's best bands, Splendiferous, for this goodbye to 2022 and a ring in of 2023!

General Admission (includes one ticket): $10.00 + service charges

Table for Two: $60.00 + service charges

Table for Four: $100.00 + service charges

Table for Six: $125.00 + service charges

Table for Eight: $150.00 + service charges

Click here for tickets

-----------------

In The Game Funtrackers:

We are only a few days away from saying goodbye to 2022! Join us on Saturday, December 31st from 8pm to 11pm for our New Years Eve Celebration at the Tiki Hut. For only $23 you will receive a $20 play card, 1 attraction, unlimited soda and popcorn, juice toast, party favors, a FREE special shirt for the first 75 people and games! Dance the night away to fun filled music and snow!!

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.