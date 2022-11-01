Hamlin Middle School seeking donations for special education program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Independent School District teacher is reaching out to the community to help fund hands on instruction for her special needs students.

Melanie Mora is an adaptive education teacher at Hamlin Middle School.

She started at the campus four years ago, hoping to take her special education students on field trips to help them with life skills.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the plans of her community based instruction, or CBI, plans.

She said many kids start learning to be more independent in high school, but CCISD wants to get a head start.

“Something as simple as ordering at McDonalds, knowing how to utilize public transit," Mora said. "So, just familiarizing them with those things just baby steps for now.”

CCISD officials said across the district, special education teachers have the option to take CBI field trips and have done so in the past.

Mora said the funding her classroom receives is enough for one or two activities a year, but she’s hoping to take her students on CBI field trips at least once a month.

She’s asking for donations from the community instead of having to solely rely on the families of her students.

The link to donate can found on Hamlin’s web page by clicking here.

