CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a packed house at Whataburger Field Thursday night.

No, it wasn't for a Hooks game. It was for a special trick-or-treat event. The ninth annual Halloween with the Hooks took place at the ballpark.

The event offers a safe environment for families and their little ones to trick-or-treat.

There were over 50 stations set up for trick-or-treaters to stop and grab candy. Also, a costume contest was held and the movie "Hotel Transylvania" was shown on the video board.

Attendees were encouraged to donate canned goods which would be donated to charity.

