Halloween runway competition

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics

Photo by: Strand Institute of Beauty and Esthetics