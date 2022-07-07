ROBSTOWN, Texas — The veterans and first responders were in for a fresh look, early Wednesday in Robstown.

Haircuts for heroes is back the free service happened at Burn Pits 360 Warrior Center in Robstown.

The event was actually a "restart" of a program that had to be shut down due to COVID -19 and the volunteers were just grateful to give back. to those who gave and give so much to us.

"It shows that our community in the barber community … we care … we care about the service that our servicemen provide for us and to be able to give back to them is just an amazing feeling," said Jazmin Rivera a volunteer.

These complimentary haircuts are for veterans. active military. law enforcement and first responders. They are offered the first Wednesday of every month, on first come first served bases.