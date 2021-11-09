Gym-goer, Corpus Christi Police react to violent wreck in Planet Fitness parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sherry Hinson's plans to workout at the Planet Fitness gym at Sunrise Mall in Corpus Christi Monday afternoon were dashed by a violent, seven-car pile-up in the parking lot.

"I came around and saw the taped-off (accident scene) and saw the vehicles," she said. "And the first thing that goes through my mind is, ‘God, I hope everybody’s OK.”

The gym closed for the day after a white pickup truck slammed into a small car, raced 75 yards through the parking lot, started flipping, and slammed into several other cars.

Even for a seasoned police-officer, the sight of the mangled vehicles and scattered debris was surprising.

“It’s a lot to take in," Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Kevin Quesada said. "It’s very unfortunate. That’s pretty much all I can say. It was probably a little chaotic scene."

As of Monday evening, none of the wreck victims had died.

But several of them were sent to area hospitals — at least two of them with life-threatening injuries.

A mother and her young son, who were in the first car hit, only had minor injuries.

The driver of the white truck that caused the crash is under investigation.

Officers believe he may have been driving under the influence of a narcotic.

As doctors treat the injured, Hinson prays for their recovery.

“It’s sad," she said. "You always want to know what happened, and if everybody’s OK. It’s just really sad. I’m hoping that, like I said, everyone is OK. It just kind of makes your heart drop for those that are involved in it.”