CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance is preparing for its Live Today, Forget Tomorrow match-up event on Friday, May 12 at the Valencia Event Center.

There will be many first-time matches and a meet and greet with D-Von Dudley starting at 6 p.m., before the show.

If you are interested in sponsoring your favorite talent there is still time.

Sponsors will receive two general admission tickets and social media shout-outs.

Pre-Sale tickets are now availablefor $20-25 here.