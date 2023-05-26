Watch Now
Gulf Coast Humane Society to host Paws for Mental Health

Posted at 10:41 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 11:41:32-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Gulf Coast Human Society and The Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Dissabilities have teamed up to host a Paws for Mental Health Fair on May 27.

MHID officials said as part of Mental Health Awareness Month, they wanted to partner who also takes on a big role in the community.

There will be wellness activities, games, vendors, pet adoptions and fun for the whole family.

Paws for Mental Health is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway.

