Gulf Coast Humane Society hosting free microchip event for pets.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society announced they are hosting a free drive-thru microchip event, complete with snacks and a giveaway.

The GCHS will be able to administer microchips to the first 100 animals on a first come, first serve basis. There is a limit of six pets per vehicle, and the animals must be six weeks or older and healthy.

All animals must also be on a leash or in a carrier, and Pawstries by Priscilla and Freedom Bites (a Franco Family Company) will be providing treats for attendees.

Each participant has a chance to win a Valentine's Day gift basket, a cheesecake for the pet owner and a cake for their pet.

The event will take place at the Gulf Coast Humane Society dog park at 3118 Cabaniss pkwy on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit the GCHS website or call (361) 225-0845.