Gulf Coast Christian Church trailer stolen with $20,000 worth of equipment inside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three suspects who are accused of stealing from a church. A trailer was stolen from Gulf Coast Christian Church at a storage facility located at 8000 S. Padre Island Drive on Oct. 29.

Deacon Eugene Holmes recalled the day he discovered the trailer was missing when speaking with KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo.

"I immediately called our minister. I called and asked him, "Hey man did you happen to pick up our trailer as a back up?" And he was like "No, I didn’t pick it up”. So then that’s when I entered the facility and I went over to our spot and I noticed that the hitch lock had been cut," Holmes said. "I also noticed that one of the locks on the back of the trailer door had been cut."

The trailer had about $20,000 worth of audio and video equipment inside.

"In the trailer we had a 45 inch TV, we had a 55 inch TV I believe in there. We had our nice x35 soundboard. We had a wireless mic system," Holmes said.

Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) reviewed security footage and determined three suspects were involved in this incident. They also said at least one of the male suspects was also involved in multiple storage unit burglaries during the previous week at the same location.

While the church lost all that equipment, they haven't lost their faith.

"They’re kind of sad about it, a little upset. But they’re doing a really good job of rolling with it. They still wanna come to church they’re still ready to worship. Still ready to give the Lord praise," Holmes said.

Police believe the van that was used to haul away the trailer was also stolen.

CCPD said to reach out with any information that can be used to identify the suspect in the photo.

