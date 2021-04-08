Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Guajardo discusses local immunizations during weekly visit

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file image.
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will begin her weekly visits with KRIS 6 News at Noon beginning on Thursday.
Hear from the Mayor
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 13:55:42-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We start a new weekly segment today with our interview with Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo on various topics impacting our city in our "Here from the Mayor" segment.

Mayor Guajardo will meet with KRIS 6 News at Noon anchor Jeff Dubrof to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the city.

Guajardo will discuss how close we are to herd immunity in the city, the importance of getting vaccinated, the “Save our Seniors” program, local improvements in the vaccine distribution since the first clinics opened and her thoughts on what needs to be improved upon in vaccine distribution.

Please join us every week to learn the mayor’s thoughts on keeping the city moving forward.

And please send us any questions or comments you’d like for the mayor to discuss in her future appearances on KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education