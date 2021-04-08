Guajardo discusses local immunizations during weekly visit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We start a new weekly segment today with our interview with Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo on various topics impacting our city in our "Here from the Mayor" segment.

Mayor Guajardo will meet with KRIS 6 News at Noon anchor Jeff Dubrof to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the city.

Guajardo will discuss how close we are to herd immunity in the city, the importance of getting vaccinated, the “Save our Seniors” program, local improvements in the vaccine distribution since the first clinics opened and her thoughts on what needs to be improved upon in vaccine distribution.

