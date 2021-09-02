Watch
Guajardo talks city budget, game room concerns

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo provides her weekly briefing with KRIS 6 News at Noon.
Mayor Paulette Guajardo
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 02, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it's Thursday, it's time for Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's weekly visit with KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Guajardo met with KRIS 6 Anchor Sierra Pizzaro, discussing the city's budget, construction at Cole Park Pier, game room concerns and efforts by the city to contain COVID-19.

