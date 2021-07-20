Guajardo recognizes Coastal Bend soccer teams for outstanding season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo recognized the Boys' and Girls' Dynamo Coastal Bend Soccer Teams for their accomplishment competing in the South Texas Presidents Cup where they played against the best teams in the southern U.S.

Players between the ages of 13 and 19 from Corpus Christi, Portland, Beeville, and Victoria represented the Coastal Bend in Decatur, Alabama.

“We are so very proud of these young men and ladies. They represent not only Corpus Christi, but also the whole Coastal Bend with class, respect and sportsmanship. So, congratulations on a great season,” said Guajardo during the meeting.

According to the South Texas Youth Soccer Association, “The South Texas Presidents Cup, part of the US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup, is an open-entry competition recommended for Division I teams not seeded into State Cup and high-level Super II teams.”