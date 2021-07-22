Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Guajardo discusses city's peaking COVID-19 rates

items.[0].videoTitle
If it’s Thursday, it’s time to hear from the mayor.
Hear from the Mayor
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:57:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it’s Thursday, it’s time to hear from the mayor.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo visits KRIS 6 News at Noon to meet with Jeff Dubrof about key issues affecting our city.

Today, they will consider a variety of topics.

Guajardo will discuss the county’s peaking COVID-19 case numbers, the start of the Games of Texas and its potential for public health and any safety measures for planned events for public health for the city.

Join Guajardo during her regular visits with KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education