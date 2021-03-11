Group of Corpus Christi residents hold face mask bonfire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday evening, a group gathered to burn face masks in support of the statewide mask mandate ending.

"Freedom...freedom...freedom," the crowd chanted.

Around 15 residents dropped their masks into a barrel. That followed with lighting the masks on fire, symbolizing that they would wholeheartedly stop wearing a mask now that the mandate was over.

As a collective, they gathered near the Red Dot Pier on the JFK Causeway. They told KRIS 6 News that they chose the area for safety, telling us there is nothing to burn if embers getaway.

Governor Abbott announced that Wednesday, March 10, would mark the end of the Texas state mask-mandate and other COVID-19 safety precautions.

"Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny," Abbott said.