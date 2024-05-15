Gregory pup named “Luckiest Dog in Texas" in Texas Lottery photo contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The people have spoken and the votes are in! Luka, a 9-month-old standard poodle mix from Gregory, Texas, has earned the title of “Luckiest Dog in Texas” in a Texas Lottery photo contest.

The Texas Lottery held the contest on Facebook from March 20 through March 27.

“Texas is home to a lot of lucky dogs, but our Facebook followers have spoken, and we’re proud to celebrate Luka as the luckiest of them all,” said Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “While our photo contest may be over, thousands of Texans can still be winners when they play the Lucky Dog/Cool Cat scratch ticket game.”

Lucky Dog/Cool Cat scratch ticket game, which offers players who purchase a $2 ticket the chance to win cash prizes of up to $30,000, the Lucky Dog/Cool Cat Photo Challenge featured separate entries for ‘lucky dogs’ and ‘cool cats.’

Pet owners then posted a selfie with their pet in the comment section of the contest post. The owner whose selfie photo received the most Facebook ‘likes’ in each section was awarded a custom pet photoshoot with their furry friend.

“Luka is a very fun, loving dog with a great personality,” said Lorena Lara, Luka’s owner.

“Everyone he meets, he loves – and everyone who sees him is immediately attracted to him. I’m lucky to own him, and Luka is also lucky to live in such a great community. As a veteran myself, I am very happy to support a game that helps Texas veterans!”