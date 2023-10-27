Gregory Portland student capturing moments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Michael Kelly is a sophomore at Gregory Portland High School and has been taking TV production classes since the 7th grade.

He has been learning from the GPTV director David Raines all about cameras for the last two years. He said that Kelly is a dedicated student who is passionate about learning and excelling in his class.

Kelly is an adaptive skills student and runs one of the cameras for the GP football team on Friday nights and also for their morning announcements.

"I like to come in watch, to film my friends do the announcements so they will explain what's happening on each day of the week," he said.

Rains said Kelly has been a part of the program since it first started three years ago.

"Michael is one of those people where he will go to the freshman and go 'No no look at this video we did last year you should do it like this'," Rains said.

Rains added that he sees him taking ownership and taking pride in the work that he does and it is a really good feeling to see him grow.

Naidy Escobar

" I think it makes me feel really proud after a game it just makes me feel real proud same thing with halftime just makes me feel like I'm a proud dude," Kelly said.

Rylee Guzman and Connor Sheehy have worked with Kelly and both said they have learned something from him.

"He is so good at what he does I really appreciate that he does all of that stuff just taking out the time of his day and just taking some of the work for us," Sheehy said.

"He treats everyone the same and I would take up like his manners 'cause that's definitely rubbed off," Guzman said.

Kelly said he hopes to one day intern at one of our stations and become a cameraman.

"It's important for everyone to have a place where they feel like they can be accepted, where they feel like they can contribute, and where they feel like they make a difference," Rains said.