Gregory-Portland ISD names new Principal for Gregory-Portland HS

Gregory-Portland ISD has named current Rockport-Fulton High School assistant principal, Dr. Michael Norris, as the next principal for students, families, and staff at Gregory-Portland High School.

Dr. Norris has been the assistant principal at Rockport-Fulton High School since 2019. Prior to this role, he was the assistant principal at Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas for 10 years.

Along with his long list of experience, Dr. Norris has also worked directly with many students and families devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2018, and he was a key player in navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic for his school.

Dr. Norris said in a release that he has developed a “whatever it takes” mindset and mantra as it relates to student needs.

“As a teacher myself, I used dynamic and differentiated instruction to reach students of various learning types and cultural backgrounds. Developing these skills and applying them in the delivery of instruction is necessary to reach our students.”

Dr. Norris will transition to G-P High School within the next few weeks. You can find the district's full release with Dr. Norris extensive education background here.