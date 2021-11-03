Gregory-Portland High School under lockout conditions

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland High School is under lockout for an incident that is currently receiving the attention of the Portland Police Department.

As a precautionary measure, the district has announced that all other GPISD campuses and facilities are under secure conditions at this time.

The district is encouraging all parents and families, as well as community members, to please avoid the area and stay clear of campuses.

No one is allowed in or out of the school buildings.

The district will make an announcement when there are any changes or additional information.

Details are unconfirmed. We'll have more details as soon as we learn about them.