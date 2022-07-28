Gregory cuts ribbon on new municipal complex.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The town of Gregory is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. In fact, that growth lead to a big ribbon cutting Wednesday.

Gregory's brand new municipal complex is open for business. The 10,000 square foot facility houses city hall offices, a fire station, and meeting spaces where community members can hold gatherings.

The new headquarters is a major upgrade. Gregory's previous city hall had been around for over 40 years, and the town's fire station was significantly damaged during Hurricane Harvey. The Municipal Complex is located in the 300 block of Ayers in the town of Gregory.

