GreenPal launches its service in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new app for on-demand lawn care has launched in the Coastal Bend. GreenPal allows people to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals.

Co-founder Gene Caballero said his company chose to launch services in Corpus Christi based on the warmer climate and the fact that people tend to mow their lawns more throughout the year.

“It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule, and pay their lawn guy,” Caballero said.

Stephanie Simmons said using the app makes finding lawn care services in the Coastal Bend easier.

“With using this app you can just see all of them at once and see who you want to go with,” she said.

Here is how the free app works.

You download it and create an account. Enter your address and the date you want lawn care services. This alerts the vendors in the area there is a new lawn up for bid.

They can then bid and then you get to choose who you want to work with based from ratings, reviews and price.

“It lets me sell my business the way that I want to," said Green to Green vendor Jesus Pena. "It lets me put out exactly what I want to put out. It gives the customer a chance to see my work."

Caballero says it’s free for vendors to sign up and bid on properties and the vendor keeps 95% of payment.

“With GreenPal it eliminates human contact if no human contact is wanted and it takes care of the payment process as well,” said Caballero.

For more information about the app GreenPal check here.

