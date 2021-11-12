Grand opening expected in December for Cole Park Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As construction continues on Cole Park Pier, residents anxiously wait its completion.

“The shade structures are going up,” Corpus Christi District 2 City Councilman Ben Molina said. “Lighting improvements; the archway is going to be one of the final things that’s going up, and then we have lighting. Security cameras that are going in also.”

It’s one of the gems of the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

“I’ve been to several cities and they don’t have parks like this, and, so I’m grateful to be able to have this,” said Gary Gessup, a Michigan native who now lives in Corpus Christi.

Many said they grew up visiting the pier to fish or sight-see.

After structural issues were discovered, the pier was closed in 2018.

The estimated $7.2 million project was supposed to be completed in September, but weather set some of the construction back.

“And, again, the contractor is working seven days a week, weather permitting,” Molina said.

Originally built in the 1930s, it was destroyed by the 1945 Texas Hurricane, then rebuilt in 1972.

“I can see more and more people using the bay,” neighbor Ivan Corry said.

He said he was excited to be able to walk the new structure.

“We’ll be taking all of the kids here fishing,” Corry said.

Once finished the city will hold a grand opening celebration.

“You can pull up and enjoy the beauty and bring your family,” Gessup said looking at his daughter. “I ask her what she wants to do and ‘go to the park’. That’s the first thing.”

Molina said the pier is expected to be completed by the end of November, but won’t be open to the public until mid-December.