Graduating high school seniors must fill out financial aid application before graduation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency put in place a requirement this school year where seniors who are graduating must fill out a FAFSA or TAFSA for federal or state aid.

Bryan Davis, Coordinator of College and Career Readiness with the Corpus Christi Independent School District said that some parents and students who apply and see the options they have change their minds.

"By actually filling it out, it will give them a pretty accurate estimate of what they will receive in grants and apply those to the college or universities," he said.

He added that at the moment, high schools in the district are about 80-100 percent complete with this requirement.