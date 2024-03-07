Grab your chairs and ice chests! The Buc Days Parade Route is heading back to Leopard Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Buccaneer Commission has announced the details of their Rally Night Parade and the return of their Stadium Show.

The big events will start at Buc Stadium at 1 Battlin' Buc Boulevard on Saturday, May 4.

Stadium gates open at 5:30 pm. The festivities begin with the recognition and presentation of scholarships to the Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Scholars at 7 p.m. followed by the Rally Night Parade at 8 p.m.

Tickets for general admission is $10. Children under 3 years of age are not required to have their own ticket but must be sitting on their parent or guardian's lap at all times. Reserved seating is $15. Every individual (adult and children) will be required to have their own ticket. To purchase your tickets, click here.

For those who plan to watch the parade from the route, this year's parade will begin on Leopard Street just outside Buccaneer Stadium and will head down Leopard Street towards Port Avenue. Floats and participants will travel past City Hall down to North Upper Broadway and Schatzell Street before taking a right on Shoreline Boulevard, ending at the Water's Edge Park.

Buc Days Commission

Here are the rules for marking spots along the parade route:

If you plan to view the parade from Leopard Street to North Upper Broadway



You can only mark your spots with chalk beginning April 27.

Parade spots cannot be marked with paint, duct tape or tape of any kind.

You may begin to setup your area after 5pm on Friday, May 3.

If you plan to view the parade from North Upper Broadway to Kinney Street

Spots are available on a first come, first served basis beginning at 8am on Saturday, May 4

No marking of spots allowed

“Returning to the Buc Days Rally Night Parade to its traditional route on Leopard St. brings a sense of nostalgia and community spirit, rekindling fond memories while also preserving the event’s cherished traditions” said Robin Sims of Rally Credit Union.

For those who can't attend the parade, KRIS 6 will broadcast the Rally Night Parade at 8 p.m.

