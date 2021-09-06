Gov. Abbott expected to sign Senate Bill 1 on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign Texas Senate Bill 1 Tuesday in Tyler, Texas.

Abbott will be joined by Senator Bryan Hughes, State Rep. Andrew Murr and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Abbott has previously said the bill focuses on the integrity of Texas elections.

The bill includes uniform statewide voting hours and prohibits drive-through voting and bans the distribution of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.

Abbott says he looks forward to signing the bill into law.

