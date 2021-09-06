Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Abbott expected to sign Senate Bill 1 on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eric Gay/AP
Texas Gov.Greg Abbott
Abbott emphasizes needs for PPE devices across state
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 17:57:28-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign Texas Senate Bill 1 Tuesday in Tyler, Texas.

Abbott will be joined by Senator Bryan Hughes, State Rep. Andrew Murr and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Abbott has previously said the bill focuses on the integrity of Texas elections.

The bill includes uniform statewide voting hours and prohibits drive-through voting and bans the distribution of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.

Abbott says he looks forward to signing the bill into law.

Check out other Texas laws that might affect you starting Sept. 1 here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education