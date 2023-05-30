Governor Greg Abbott calls for special session

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott calls state lawmakers into Special Session on Monday night at 9 p.m. to cover two issues:

• PROPERTY TAXES: Legislation to cut property-tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate in order to provide lasting property-tax relief for Texas taxpayers.

• BORDER SECURITY: Legislation solely for the purpose of increasing or enhancing the penalties for certain criminal conduct involving the smuggling of persons or the operation of a stash house. Abbott says Special Session #1 will focus only on cutting property taxes and cracking down on illegal human smuggling. During the regular session, we added $17.6 billion to cut property taxes. However, the legislature could not agree on how to allocate funds to accomplish this goal.

State of Texas

