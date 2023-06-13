Governor Abbott announces over $2M in grants for Texas military communities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $2.28 million grant to help fund infrastructure projects within military communities from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.

According to a press release from Gov. Abbott's Office, the funds will be invested in projects and other initiatives to support installations in Texas and protect jobs in military communities that could be potentially impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process.

“In Texas, our support for the world's mightiest military, as well as our service members and their families, is unwavering,” Gov. Abbott said in the release. “The 15 major military installations located in communities across the state, in addition to the headquarters of Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs. Their missions are critical for national defense and are at the forefront of innovation.”

This FY2022–2023 funding is in addition to more than $28 million in DEAAG grants announced in 2022.

Governor Abbott has awarded over $111.4 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program since 2015.

The following entities will receive FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements:



Alamo Area Council of Governments: $750,000; Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland; 149th FW Mission Readiness and Resilience communications enhancements

City of Corpus Christi: $175,000; Corpus Christi Army Depot; acquisition of portable solar-powered electric charging stations

City of Corpus Christi: $1,000,000; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi; perimeter fencing and gate replacement

City of Fort Worth: $360,000; Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth; anti-terrorism protection security system

