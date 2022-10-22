Gov. Greg Abbott speaks exclusively with KRIS 6 Anchor Pat Simon on several topics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coming off what appeared to be an endorsement by South Texas sheriffs on Thursday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told KRIS 6 News about his efforts to ease the number of people crossing the US border.

He addressed his controversial policy of busing migrants from Texas to so-called sanctuary cities as not inhumane.

He said everyone who boards a bus knows what they are agreeing to.

"Every migrant that we do bus they sign an authorization saying they want to go to New York, or they want to go to (Washington) D.C., or they want to go to Chicago, and so they self-authorize that before they board that bus before they are transported," said Abbott.

I also asked the governor about our region's water shortage and the impact that has on attracting more new industries and businesses that bring higher-paying jobs. When would he step in on the water issue?

"What I foresee is the Nueces County population doubling over the next 10 to 15 years because of all the new projects that are coming your way and we know that means more infrastructure," said Abbott. "Water is one of those infrastructure components and we are working with Nueces County as well as the city of Corpus Christi to make sure that they can get together and agree on a desalination plan. If not, then the state of Texas will do it for them. But the state of Texas - working with the Texas Water Development Board - will make sure that the Greater Corpus Christi area will have the water that it needed in order to double their population."

The governor could not get specific about which businesses are planning to be located in the Coastal Bend because he said he did not want to violate existing non-disclosure agreements with those companies.

When it comes to the political hot potato of abortion, Abbott does expect the issue to be addressed in Austin next year.

However, so far, he does not appear willing to allow for exceptions for rape and incest.

"I can tell you where my emphasis lies as we go into the session. It's two-fold. One is to make sure we do more to protect the life of the mother and two is that we never go down the pathway that Beto (O'Rourke, his political opponent), is articulating and that is allowing abortion until the very last minute before a fully developed child is born," said Abbott.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.