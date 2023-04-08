Gov. Greg Abbott launches statewide 'One Pill Kills' campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has launched a statewide initiative in effort to take control of the opioid crisis here in Texas.

Abbott is calling it the "One Pill Kills" campaign and it's part of a $10 million awareness plan to distribute doses of Narcan to every county in the state.

This new initiative is designed to warn Texans of the dangers to opioids, specifically fentanyl.

Last year, at least 2,000 Texans died from fentanyl overdoses.

It's actually 100 times stronger than other drugs such as morphine.

Narcan is a drug that reverses opioid poisoning.

Under the new campaign, at least 20,000 doses of the medication will be distributed to the state's 254 counties.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera with the San Patricio County said this initiative will be a game changer as Narcan has already saved lives in the Coastal Bend.

"Narcan has been an asset to the city of Aransas Pass especially and we use it quite often here. And if it saves someone's life, why not. I'm also concerned about parents who have kids at home and loved ones they care for and they get involved in this kind of stuff. At least we can give a family member a fighting chance,"said Rivera.

The senate has also approved bills that could help achieve Abbott's goal of fighting this crisis.

One will open the door for prosecutors to deliver murder charges against people who make and sell fentanyl.

