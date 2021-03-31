Goodwill helping unemployed get jobs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill Industries offers job-hunting services to those that are unemployed or underemployed at their location on Port Avenue in Corpus Christi.

Some of the skills they teach include using Microsoft Word and video chat for interviews. They also help individuals prepare for interviews and how to dress and speak during that interview.

“We recently had a gentleman about 77 years of age and within 2 months…he just finished Microsoft Office Word from knowing nothing…so we are so proud of him,” said Laverne Suarez, Goodwill Industries’ senior employment consultant.

They also help individuals set up an email to hear back from employers because some participants don’t have a phone.

Goodwill Industries said the Salvation Army and the Mother Teresa Shelter refer many people to them.

Individuals are then given a case worker. Suarez said a case worker even drove someone to get a COVID-19 test for a job. That individual tested negative and got the job.

“It’s amazing to see these individuals have a whole new world open up to them because they’re able to use the computer,” Suarez said.

Goodwill said they have helped at least four people get jobs this month. They also help individuals find housing and file housing applications online, along with filing taxes.

Goodwill offers this program Monday through Friday from 8 AM-5PM and they do offer walk-ins.

