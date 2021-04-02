Good Friday celebrations continuing across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Good Friday.

Traditionally today marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Among the places holding remembrances include the Corpus Christi Cathedral downtown, where they held a Good Friday mass over the noon hour.

Across town, celebrations of Good Friday are being held.

One of those celebrations is the Stations of the Cross. It’s based off a series of artworks called "The Passion of the Christ."

Included among those events is at San Juan de Los Lagos Church on Frio Road, over near Holly and Greenwood.

They are exploring the 14 moments from Jesus' last day, which ends with his burial in a tomb....

