Gonzalez a no-show at meeting to address prosecutor shortage

Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez did not attend a board of judges special meeting to discuss the prosecutor shortage at his office Thursday.

Last week, first assistant district attorney Angelica Hernandez informed judges of the struggles she is having hiring prosecutors.

Judges said they wanted to hear from Gonzalez and scheduled the meeting, only for Gonzalez to say he wasn't available.

Hernandez, who was present, said Nueces County pays $10,000-$15,000 less for those positions compared to other counties, and candidates are clicking on the application link, but they don't end up filling it out.

Right now, the office is down 12 prosecutors.

Gonzalez is expected to appear at a board of judges meeting next Tuesday, where judges will ask him questions about the vacancies and discuss possible solutions.