CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Legados Golf Tournament is happening Saturday, Mar. 27th, 2021 at Lozano Golf Center. The event is to support the Instituto de Cultura Hispanica.

Organizers say the event will feature hole-in-one contests and a chance to win $10,000 and a $5,000 putting contest. Check-in will begin at 7:00 a.m. and tee-off is at 8:00 a.m.

