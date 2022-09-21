Golf tournament provides support for Wounded Warriors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some golfers took a swing Tuesday afternoon to help the Wounded Warriors Program.

That program offers support to servicemen and servicewomen injured in combat.

Tuesday's Wounded Warrior two-man golf tournament raised funds for the Wounded Warriors beach bash.

That event is happening this weekend. It will bring 17 Wounded Warriors and their families to Padre Island for an all-expenses paid weekend.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.