Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Golf tournament provides support for Wounded Warriors

Golf tournament provides support for Wounded Warriors
KRIS 6 NEWS
Golf tournament provides support for Wounded Warriors
Posted at 9:41 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 22:41:40-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some golfers took a swing Tuesday afternoon to help the Wounded Warriors Program.

That program offers support to servicemen and servicewomen injured in combat.

Tuesday's Wounded Warrior two-man golf tournament raised funds for the Wounded Warriors beach bash.

That event is happening this weekend. It will bring 17 Wounded Warriors and their families to Padre Island for an all-expenses paid weekend.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend