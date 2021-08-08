Golf cart drivers not following the rules of the road will land a citation in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS. TEXAS — Golf cart drivers in Port Aransas are getting citations for not following the rules when operating a golf cart out on the island. Port Aransas is one of the few cities in Texas allowing golf carts on city streets.

Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs said golf carts continue to be an issue in the city with people committing traffic violations like driving on highway 361, sidewalks or other restricted areas.

“We issue about 100 tickets a month to golf cart violators," said Chief Burroughs.

Brenda Behringer, assistant manager at Life in Paradise, said “I mean it's a problem, and someone some day is going to get killed if they don’t start adhering to the rules and start being careful and listening to us.”

Behringer said the business rents out about 50 to 60 golf carts per day. She said the golf carts are convenient to use since there is minimal parking and they are easy to navigate with around the island. She also said they go over all the rules and regulations with each customer to let them know where they can and can't drive.

“So the only place you cannot drive is 361 and it is this road that you use to come into the island going to North Padre, that is the only road you cannot drive on," said Behringer.

Corderro McMurry

“And you can drive anywhere you want to in the city all over here, all up in here, up and down the beach as much as you want, but don’t go on this pink road right here or the sidewalks that are on either side."

Police said there are penalties for driving a cart in a restricted area.

“It’s a Class C Misdemeanor which carries up to a fine of $500 plus court costs, so it can be pretty hefty," said Chief Burroughs.

“So when we tell you to don’t drive here it's not because we want to keep you from doing something fun. We want to keep you safe, we want you to come back, we want you to enjoy our island like we enjoy our island," said Behringer.

When you’re renting a golf cart, police said you should know which areas are restricted before getting behind the wheel.

