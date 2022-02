CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for work, there's a hiring event today for people interested in a trucking career.

Goendyke Transport is hosting a hiring event on February 18 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5503 Agnes Street in Corpus Christi.

Groendyke Transport offers fulfilling careers filled with rewarding opportunities in the trucking industry.

If you can't make it to today's event, you can still connect with a recruiter online at driverjobs.groendyke.com.