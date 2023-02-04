Go Red for Women campaign focuses on cardiovascular awareness for women

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There is more to February that Valentines Day, as the entire month is dedicated to raising awareness for cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association also has a campaign focused on women called Go Red for Women as part of National Wear Red Day on Feb. 3. It was established in 2004 to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease among women. It's the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined, according to the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association also said women are less likely to receive CPR from a bystander than men. Men have 23% higher odds of surviving sudden cardiac arrest than women. Experts say many women die from cardiac arrest, partly because people are afraid to touch them.

On National Wear Red Day, and throughout American Heart Month, the American Heart Association is asking women and those who love them to do the following:

Be aware: All women need to be aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.

Take action: Know your numbers and family history, take charge of your health, mind, and body and participate in research.

Advocate: Significant disparities persist for women, particularly women of color, in access to quality care, representation in research and bystander CPR.

Learn: A woman is less likely to receive CPR from a bystander than a man, so be the beat for a woman you love by becoming a lifesaver and learning hands-only CPR.

You can visit heart.org to learn more or click here to the American Heart Association's website.